  Vandaag 00:35 #1
    Euph_5
    Onderweg..
    Reacties
    222
    10-02-2017

    Leden

    Die eerst heel relaxed tegen je doen en uit t niets in je gezicht krabben, kifesh ??
    Fear no human being.
  Vandaag 00:41 #2
    marocci10
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    5.108
    06-07-2016

    Bij mij ist omgekeerd. Kga je nooit meer krabben (hartje)
    Dima Maghreb
  Vandaag 00:44 #3
    Euph_5
    Onderweg..
    Reacties
    222
    10-02-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door marocci10 Bekijk reactie
    Bij mij ist omgekeerd. Kga je nooit meer krabben (hartje)
    veel persoonlijkheids issues gaande hiero
    Fear no human being.
  Vandaag 00:45 #4
    marocci10
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    5.108
    06-07-2016

    Citaat Geplaatst door Euph_5 Bekijk reactie
    veel persoonlijkheids issues gaande hiero
    A deze site niet serieus nemen. Vertrouw niemand
    Dima Maghreb
  Vandaag 00:49 #5
    Euph_5
    Onderweg..
    Reacties
    222
    10-02-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door marocci10 Bekijk reactie
    Bij mij ist omgekeerd. Kga je nooit meer krabben (hartje)
    Citaat Geplaatst door marocci10 Bekijk reactie
    A deze site niet serieus nemen. Vertrouw niemand
    Mensen vertrouwen doe ik in real life niet eens
    Maar snap je , mensen zijn zo vaag hier
    ><
    Fear no human being.
  Vandaag 00:52 #6
    marocci10
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    5.108
    06-07-2016

    Citaat Geplaatst door Euph_5 Bekijk reactie
    Mensen vertrouwen doe ik in real life niet eens
    Maar snap je , mensen zijn zo vaag hier
    ><
    Klopt. Take it easy girl.
    Dima Maghreb
  Vandaag 00:53 #7
    NBDC
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    3.141
    28-10-2015

    Persoonlijkheidsstoornis.
    Patience is a virtue I never had, but I hear it is its own reward.
  Vandaag 00:56 #8
    Euph_5
    Onderweg..
    Reacties
    222
    10-02-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door marocci10 Bekijk reactie
    Klopt. Take it easy girl.
    Dank je , welterusten
    Fear no human being.
  Vandaag 00:57 #9
    Euph_5
    Onderweg..
    Reacties
    222
    10-02-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door NBDC Bekijk reactie
    Persoonlijkheidsstoornis.
    Ja , moet haast wel
    Fear no human being.
  Vandaag 01:00 #10
    Friet76
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    0
    26-02-2018

    Wtf, noem namen
  Vandaag 01:01 #11
    marocci10
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    5.108
    06-07-2016

    Citaat Geplaatst door Euph_5 Bekijk reactie
    Dank je , welterusten
    Slaapwel. Maar ik ben nog ant werk
    Dima Maghreb
  Vandaag 04:02 #12
    Accelerator
    Liberar el guanché
    Reacties
    2.681
    24-06-2013

    gbesh gbesh

    You're living, you occupy space, and you have mass. You know what that means ? You Matter

    "Little knowledge of science makes man an atheist, but in-depth study of science makes him a believer in God"

