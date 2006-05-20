-
Former PYD leader Muslim detained in Prague, Turkey launches extradition process
Salih Muslim, former co-chairperson of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) was detained in Czech capital Prague on Sunday, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.
The arrest came after Turkey called on the Czech Republic to arrest Muslim and sent warrants for his arrest to Prague, Turkish officials told Anadolu.
The Turkish Interior Ministry recently put Muslim’s name to the list of “most wanted terrorist,” and offered a bounty of nearly $1 million.
Muslim will be produced before a court, the officials said, adding Czech authorities would decide whether or not he would be remanded in custody.
According to Anadolu report, the Czech authorities also asked Turkey to submit the necessary documents for Muslim’s extradition.
Turkish security officials and the Ministry of Justice have begun the administrative process for the extradition of Salih Muslim.
In 2014, Muslim paid a visit to Turkey and met with Turkish Foreign Ministry officials. In an interview he gave to the Radikal daily back then, he said his visit took place following an invitation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Over the past several years, Turkey’s view of Muslim has apparently changed.
The inclusion of Muslim’s name on the terror list comes at a time when the Turkish military and Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin against the PYD, which Turkey sees as the Syrian extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
