  Vandaag 11:40 #1
    Soprano0
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1
    09-10-2014

    Dames und herren kan dit? is dit normaal tegenwoordig

  Vandaag 11:54 #2
    zahar
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    3.634
    14-02-2011

    La hawla qwatilleh billeh al 3adeem,als ze geen hijab droeg,dan representeert ze tenminste geen religie,maar hijab en dan dit?

    Als je hijab draagt,gedraag je dan modest!
    The most complete of the believers in faith, is the one with the best character. And the best of you are those who are best to their women.
  Vandaag 12:04 #3
    TheGame.
    Winners Circle
    Reacties
    3
    11-01-2018

    Staan jullie hier versteld van? dit is nog niks
    90's Kid
  Vandaag 12:23 #4
    Marocaine001
    LiieeeLaaaLoeee
    Reacties
    173
    09-06-2016

    -.-
    ...الاخطاء تجعلك حكيما و الالم يجعلك قويا...
  Vandaag 12:25 #5
    Voetjes.
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    0
    23-02-2018

    Heeft ze mooie voetjes?
  Vandaag 12:59 #6
    barkruk
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    150
    04-05-2016

    be3da nu gaan ze thuis trainen ipv in die ladies only gym waar je alleen mannelijke neger instructeurs hebt
  Vandaag 13:06 #7
    lion7777
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    636
    24-09-2016

    Tfoe hla monkar
    westerse moslims
    kijk alleen die posters/schilderijen

    zehma giechelen span je billen aan
    ik had haar naar de jahannam geslagen zal je vrouw maar zijn
    I was told i was dangerous..i asked why? they said ''because you dont need anyone. ''That's when i smiled.
