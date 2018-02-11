-
MVC Lid
Fight for your own..
your eyes dont see what your heart sees, some people will go trough fire others drown in the seas, i know that many people say it just for you to believe.. but at the end of the day they will say "i can't i'm ill of a disease", they will trick you and set you off on the wrong foot, they dont care if you are feeling good, they care about themselfs* because egoisme is a high standard in their book, me me me is always the first another on the laste place, but if that's the case i will let everything fall down and chase, my own happiness and dreams so i'll be happy, not thinking about others so let them be, conquer their own fears and nightmares because i.. i cared to much but they didn't care about me.. now? Now i lost myself.. to fight for the happiness inside and for me☹
