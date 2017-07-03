Turkey, Jordan pledge to strengthen ties
Turkey and Jordan signed a military cooperation agreement during a meeting between Jordanian King Abdullah II and Turkey’s Chief of the General Staff General Hulusi Akar, the Arab Weekly reported.
Discussed at the meeting, which was also attended by the Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lieutenant-General Mahmoud Freihat, were ways to enhance military cooperation and the fight against terrorism. Details of the military agreement were not made public.
The meeting came a day after a visit to Jordan by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
After meetings with King Abdullah and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, Çavuşoğlu said the two countries were working on increasing bilateral trade.
“[W]e evaluated steps to be taken to upgrade Turkey-Jordan cooperation in all fields, such as reaching the common goal of increasing the trade volume to $3 billion,” said Çavuşoğlu.
Also on the agenda at the meeting was the war in Syria and the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The Arab Weekly noted that the moves to strengthen ties come despite Jordan’s deep reservations over Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, including the group’s Jordanian branch.
A better relationship with Turkey might also strain Jordanian ties with its Arab allies Egypt, Saudia Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Turkey has publicly backed Qatar in its diplomatic dispute with its Arab neighbours.
https://ahvalnews.com/turkey-jordan/...trengthen-ties